Lebanon reports highest single day coronavirus case tally days after Beirut explosion

The Middle Eastern country which was already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections, was struck by the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday which killed at least 154 people and injured more than 5,000.
The blast was so intense it smashed masonry, shattered windows, sucked furniture out of apartments onto the streets and left almost 300,000 people in disaster-stricken Beirut without homes fit to live in, according to Lebanese officials.
The explosion also meant many people forgot about their face masks as they crammed into vehicles, sometimes riding with strangers, en route to hospitals which were also damaged by the explosion.
Lebanon's hospitals were – for the first time in months – overwhelmed with cases other than COVID-19, with some having to turn away the wounded because they were already full.