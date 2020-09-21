Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrest Arab actress for hosting public birthday parties

Dubai Police have arrested an Arab actress – identified only by her initials as “M.H” – after she had organized two parties to mark her birthday and published videos of the events on social media, in violation of existing regulations against public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The artist, M.H., organized two parties for her birthday in two different restaurants in the emirate in the presence of several people, in violation of the decision issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates No. 38 of 2020 regarding the application of the regulation for controlling violations and the administrative penalties issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 regarding the regulation of controlling violations, precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus,” Dubai police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Brigadier Jamal Salem al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, confirmed that the artist’s arrest came after she posted a video on Snapchat in which she showed her birthday in the presence of her acquaintances, without committing to social distancing measures and without wearing face masks, in violation of the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Al-Jallaf reiterated that authorities will fine 10,000 dirhams for anyone who hold gatherings, meetings, private or public parties as a punishment.

