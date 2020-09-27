Coronavirus: Lebanon's Gebran Bassil tests positive for COVID-19

Gebran Bassil, head of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to local media reports.
The former foreign minister received his positive test results Saturday evening, but further testing showed that his infection is considered minor, according to a statement released by the Free Patriotic Movement media office.
“Bassil will of course quarantine until he overcomes the virus, God willing, and will continue his work as usual,” the statement carried by local Annahar newspaper read.
Bassil also urged the Lebanese people through the statement to adhere to coronavirus precautionary measures and to take the matter seriously, adding that the virus has a “lethal ability to strike and paralyze society.”
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 12:28 - GMT 09:28