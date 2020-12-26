Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 163 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 362,066 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll reached 6,176 after eight people died due to complications. Meanwhile, 189 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 353,004.

Of the new cases, 39 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 34 in Mecca and 21 in Medina, according to the health ministry.

There are 2,886 active cases in the Kingdom with 383 in critical conditions.

Saudi Arabia launched its vaccination campaign on December 17 after opening registration via the Ministry of Health's Sehhaty mobile application on December 15. Since then, over 500,000 people have signed up to receive the shot, according to the health minister.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.

