Abu Dhabi approves two weeks of remote learning for new school term

Abu Dhabi authorities have approved remote learning for students of all public and private schools for the first two weeks of the new school term, the emirate’s media office said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The decision applies to all students at both public and private schools in the emirate and was made to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff,” the tweet read.

The news follows an announcement last week from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) that students over the age of 12 who plan to physically attend school next term are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, adding that testing is also mandatory for teachers and school staff as well.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The committee also confirmed that all students, teachers and school staff returning to the UAE from international travel through any of the country’s airports or ports must adhere to quarantine measures implemented in Abu Dhabi emirate,” the Abu Dhabi media office added Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has approved remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term, starting 3 January 2021. pic.twitter.com/1dk8nPTHv8 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 30, 2020

Schools in the UAE shut earlier this year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country sought to clamp down on the spread of the virus. In place of in-person schooling, a new system of distance learning was instituted to allow students to continue their studies.

Authorities have since maintained a system of checks in the new school year, with schools transferred to distance learning as a precautionary measure in some cases.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 test for students, teachers returning to schools

Coronavirus: UAE closes some schools after suspect cases of COVID-19

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 08:44 - GMT 05:44