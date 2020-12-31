Over 12.4 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: US CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 2,589,125 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 12,409,050 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Dec. 28, the agency had administered 2,127,143 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 11,445,175 doses.
The agency also reported 19,432,125 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 199,282 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,390 to 337,419.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
Last Update: Thursday, 31 December 2020 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20