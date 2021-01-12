Coronavirus: Two US Congress members test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riots

Two members of the US Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, with one on Tuesday accusing Republicans of refusing to wear masks and mocking those who did during a riot at the legislature last week.
My colleague Bonnie Watson Coleman contracted COVID-19 after sheltering in a room where many Republicans outright REFUSED to wear a mask.
I wish her a speedy recovery as we continue to fight for accountability. https://t.co/C9qPg64aEv
Hours earlier, fellow Democratic congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said she too had contracted the virus and that she believed she had been exposed to it during last week’s violence.”


The US is the world’s hardest-hit country and some 375,000 people have died from the coronavirus -- with about 3,000 more dying every day.