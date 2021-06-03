.
.
.
.
Language

Spend it like Beckham: Soccer star buys stake in UK electric-car firm Lunaz

AFP_David Beckham
File photo of former England soccer captain David Beckham. (AFP)

Spend it like Beckham: Soccer star buys stake in UK electric-car firm Lunaz

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

David Beckham has taken a 10 percent stake in Lunaz, a UK-based car restoration and electrification firm, as the former England soccer captain builds on diverse investments in companies related to e-sports, cannabis and now automobiles.

Beckham had invested in Lunaz through his investment vehicle, DB Ventures, the company said on Thursday, but did not disclose the value of the deal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification,” Beckham said in a statement. He will join Lunaz’s founders and the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families as a shareholder.

Founded in 2018 by David Lorenz, Lunaz re-engineers and electrifies classic cars made by Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Range Rover and Bentley.

Beckham, 46, became co-owner of London-based virtual sports academy Guild Esports last year. He also co-owns Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and has a nearly 5 percent stake in Cellular Goods, which makes skincare and athletic recovery products based on biosynthetic cannabinoids.

Lunaz did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the former Manchester United player or his publicist could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Read more: Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following row over media boycott

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran
Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home
Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute
Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More