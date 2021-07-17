Facebook hits out at US President Biden after he says platform is ‘killing people’

Facebook hit out at US President Joe Biden Friday after the latter accused the social media platform of “killing people” through allowing disinformation.

Responding to a reporter’s question outside the White House, Biden was asked what his message was to platforms like Facebook.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They’re killing people,” the US president said. “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

Social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have come under fire in recent years for their failure to consistently curb misinformation or harmful content.

These two platforms banned former President Donald Trump after his claims that the presidential election was “stolen and rigged.”

But Facebook was quick to respond to Biden. “The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet,” Facebook claimed, in a statement released by a spokesperson.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts,” Facebook said.

The social media platform also said that more 3.3 million Americans had used the Facebook vaccine finder tool, which helps find out where the closest vaccine distribution center is. “The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period,” the statement read.

Also on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said social media platforms needed to take quick action against harmful posts and users punished for spreading misinformation.