.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook hits out at US President Biden after he says platform is ‘killing people’

A Facebook employee walks by a sign displaying the like sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters in California. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Facebook employee walks by a sign displaying the like sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters in California. (File Photo: Reuters)

Facebook hits out at US President Biden after he says platform is ‘killing people’

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Facebook hit out at US President Joe Biden Friday after the latter accused the social media platform of “killing people” through allowing disinformation.

Responding to a reporter’s question outside the White House, Biden was asked what his message was to platforms like Facebook.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They’re killing people,” the US president said. “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

Social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have come under fire in recent years for their failure to consistently curb misinformation or harmful content.

These two platforms banned former President Donald Trump after his claims that the presidential election was “stolen and rigged.”

But Facebook was quick to respond to Biden. “The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet,” Facebook claimed, in a statement released by a spokesperson.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts,” Facebook said.

The social media platform also said that more 3.3 million Americans had used the Facebook vaccine finder tool, which helps find out where the closest vaccine distribution center is. “The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period,” the statement read.

Also on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said social media platforms needed to take quick action against harmful posts and users punished for spreading misinformation.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Top Content
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail  Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail 
Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers
Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More