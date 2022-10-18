World’s largest flawless diamond sparkles at Sotheby’s Dubai

The world’s largest flawless diamond – valued at $15million - has gone on display at Sotheby’s Dubai.

The Golden Canary pear-shaped yellow diamond weighs 303.10 carats, making it the largest flawless diamond in the world, according to the Gemological Institute of America.

The unique stone is making its debut in Dubai ahead of its world tour in Sotheby’s galleries.

After being on display on Dubai, it will travel to Taipei, Hong Kong and Geneva before arriving in New York for its sale on December 7 as part of the Sotheby’s New York Magnificent Jewels sale.

Valued at about $15 million by Sotheby’s, when it goes under the hammer it will be without a reserve price — meaning it will sell for whatever the highest price is on the day.

It is now on display at the Sotheby’s Dubai gallery in DIFC.

The Golden Canary joins the list of historically important stones that have been exhibited in Dubai.

In September, one of the world’s purest, most saturated pink diamonds was unveiled by Sotheby’s Dubai at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, ahead of a tour to Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

At 11.15 carats, the ‘Williamson Pink Star’ was the second largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond to ever appear at auction.

At its October auction, the ‘Williamson Pink Star’ sold for approximately $57.7 million (including the auction premium) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong.

It took approximately 20 minutes for the second largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond to ever appear at auction to be sold in a stand-alone sale, as seen through Sotheby’s live stream.

Its per carat price of more than $5 million shattered the previous auction record. It is the second most valuable jewel or gemstone ever sold at auction- -- outsized only by the record-breaking CTF Pink Star, the 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut diamond, which sold at Sotheby’s for $71.2 million in April 2017, and still holds the world auction record for any diamond, gemstone, or jewel.

