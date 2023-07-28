Netflix set to release documentary on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

More than a year after the courtroom proceedings were televised live and scrutinized online, a docu-series on formerly married Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial is coming on Netflix.

The streaming platform released the first official trailer on Thursday, confirming that ‘Depp v. Heard’ will be available for viewers from August 16, 2023.

The three-part documentary “examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society”, Netflix’s synopsis on the series reads.

“Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, the series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued,” it further says.

A jury on June 1, 2022, ruled in favor of Depp on his libel lawsuit against his former wife, supporting his claims that Heard had fabricated allegations of abuse against him, before and after their marriage.

Depp had sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

While Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages, Heard won one of three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

The case became a global media event, with millions across the world dissecting the former couple’s behavior down to every move, outfit, and mannerism.

