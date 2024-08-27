Eli Lilly launches $399 Zepbound vials in US to boost weight loss drug supply

3 min read

Eli Lilly has announced the launch of vials containing the smallest starter dose of its popular weight loss drug Zepbound in the United States. Priced at $399 for a one-month supply, these vials are available through the company’s direct-to-consumer website to help increase market availability.

Typically sold in auto-injector pens, Zepbound will now be offered in vials, which will streamline the process and expedite delivery to patients.

The 2.5-milligram and 5-milligram vials, which represent the drug’s lowest doses, will be priced at $399 and $549 respectively for a month's supply on LillyDirect, the company stated. Previously, patients could obtain the drug in a pen via LillyDirect for as low as $550.

Lilly noted that these new prices align with its existing offerings and represent a 50 percent discount compared to the list prices of competitors, including Wegovy from Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

Both Lilly and Novo have faced challenges in meeting the high demand for their obesity medications. In the last quarter, Lilly increased its manufacturing capacity, while Novo fell short of expectations. Consequently, Lilly has raised its sales forecast for the year by $3 billion.

Lilly’s medications are now listed as available by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), although they remain on the FDA’s official shortage list, where they have been for much of the year.

Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight indicated that the introduction of vials would help resolve the supply bottleneck associated with auto-injector pens. He suggested that Lilly’s new offering might capture market share from companies providing compounded versions of drugs, a practice permitted in the US during shortages.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health dropped 5.2 percent to $15.20 in premarket trading. The telehealth company provides compounded versions of Novo’s weight loss drug.

Novo’s Wegovy, the lowest dose used to initiate treatment for new patients, is still listed as in shortage.

Patrik Jonsson, Lilly’s president of cardiometabolic health, stated in an interview that the launch of these vials is expected to significantly boost the availability of Zepbound in the US.

“We are confident that both the auto-injectors and vials will meet the needs of the US market,” Jonsson said, adding that many patients do not advance beyond the 5 mg dose of Zepbound during treatment.

According to Lilly, approximately 86 percent of commercial healthcare plans cover obesity drugs. However, patients without coverage for weight loss, such as those on the US government’s Medicare program, may face out-of-pocket costs exceeding $1,000 for a month's supply of Zepbound.

Lilly has also introduced vials of Zepbound in other countries, including Australia, Canada, and Poland, Jonsson noted.

