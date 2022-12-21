Passports are an essential travel document that allows individuals to travel abroad and gain entry into foreign countries. But when it comes to power and privilege, not all passports are created equal. Some passports grant their holders greater access to international destinations and other perks while traveling.

This year, European nations dominated many top spots.

Based on the latest available research by Arton Capital, here are the top 10 most powerful passports in the world:

1. United Arab Emirates

UAE passport holders can travel to 180 countries without needing a visa, making it the strongest passport in the world this year.

Located in the Gulf region of the Middle East, the UAE is a major hub for international trade and tourism, with a diverse population and a strong economy that is driven by its oil and natural gas reserves, as well as other factors such as finance, construction, and technology adoption.

The UAE’s strong economic standing globally coupled with its strong level of international relations have contributed to making it the world’s strongest passport.

The following countries can travel to 173 countries visa-free or with visa on arrival:

2. Germany

Located in central Europe, Germany is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscape and strong economy and has been ranked as one of the world’s most powerful passports year after year.

3. Sweden

A European Union member state located in the Northern part of the continent, Sweden is known for its stunning natural beauty, high standard of living and progressive social policies.

The Swedish passport is considered one of the most powerful passports in the world in terms of travel freedom.

4. Finland

Also in Northern Europe, Finland is a country that is bordered by the Baltic Sea, Russia and Sweden. Known for its high standard of living, great social welfare system, long history of innovation and gender equality, Finland is one of the continent’s most progressive nations.

Finland has strong diplomatic relationships with many countries worldwide, which allows its citizens to travel freely.

5. Luxembourg

Known for its thriving financial sector, political stability and multicultural population, the Luxembourg passport is also one the strongest in the world.

6. Spain

A favorite among tourists worldwide, Spain is known for its rich history, unique culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches.

Holders of the Spanish passport can travel to hundreds of countries visa-free or obtain visas on arrival.

7. France

Located in Western Europe, France is known for its many iconic landmarks and major global role in politics, economic, and culture, giving it a certain level of influence and respect on the international stage.

8. Italy

This southern European country is also known for its iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. With a rich cuisine, unique cultural identity, and a history of renowned artists, Italy is a tourist favorite, loved by many across the globe.

9. Netherlands

The Netherlands, also known as Holland, is a small country located in Western Europe which is known for its flat landscape, vast tulip fields, windmills and canals.

The country has a long history of international trade that has contributed to its strong economy and high standard of living.

As a result of its strong economy and liberal policies, the Netherlands has a highly respected passport, which allows its citizens to travel freely to many countries around the world.

10. Austria

Austria is a country located in Central Europe, known for its stunning mountain ranges, including the Alps, which offer a variety of winter sports and scenic hiking trails.

The country also has a rich history in classical music tradition, home to famous composers such as Mozart and Strauss.

It also has a strong economy and is an EU member state, which have contributed to the strength of its passport.

The Arton Capital index ranks passports according to the number of countries that their holders can enter visa-free or with a visa upon arrival.

However, it is important to note that the perceived power of a passport can also be influenced by other factors such as the strength of a country’s economy and the level of its international relations.

