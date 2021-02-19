.
.
.
.
Language

WhatsApp privacy update to move forward despite controversy, backlash

A user updates Facebook's WhatsApp application on his mobile phone in Mumbai. (AFP)
A user updates Facebook's WhatsApp application on his mobile phone in Mumbai. (AFP)

WhatsApp privacy update to move forward despite controversy, backlash

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The messaging platform laid out fresh terms in January, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.

The policy update would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location, which sparked a global outcry and a rush of new users to competitors Telegram and Signal, among others.

WhatsApp then moved to delay the new policy launch to May from February and sought to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

In its latest blog post, WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform.

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing,” it added.

Read more:

WhatsApp says no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8

Withdraw privacy policy update, India’s technology ministry tells Facebook’s WhatsApp

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over updated privacy policy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks
US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report
Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran
Rich nations stockpiling a billion more coronavirus vaccine shots than needed: Report Rich nations stockpiling a billion more coronavirus vaccine shots than needed: Report
Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect
NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More