Al Arabiya News Network launches new digital content brand Akthar

Al Arabiya News Network has announced the launch of Akthar, a new digital content brand which will feature shows focusing on various topics that target the region’s increasingly tech savvy media consumers.

Eight social media channels in a 360 immersive digital experience will feature eight different shows covering a variety of topics such as lifestyle, travel, cryptocurrencies, automobiles, health, technology and politics.

“Al Arabiya’s own slogan ‘KNOW MORE,’ has given rise to our new social brand AKHTAR. We believe that news audiences want to explore more about their world with us,” said Jamie Angus, Chief Operating Officer of Al Arabiya News Network, during the launch event held at the Theater of Digital Arts in Dubai.

He added that launching Akthar is part of the network’s plans to become a digital-first organization.

“It’s become a cliché to say that younger audiences go to social media for everything they need – of course it’s more complicated than that. But we know that to keep our market-leading position we have to show that we’re serious about making the best programs for social and to hire the best teams to do that,” Angus said.

Fahad al-Zoghibi, Chief Information Officer at Al Arabiya Network, said the creation of the new digital brand was inspired by the network’s social media success.

“Al Arabiya is one of the most online viewed news networks globally with 38 million video views and 5.2 million followers across all platforms (as of October 2022),” al-Zoghibi said, adding that launching Akthar is hence an opportunity to attract more age groups across more platforms.

