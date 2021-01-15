Peterhansel of France extends his record to 14 victories in Dakar Rally
French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took a record-extending 14th Dakar Rally victory in Saudi Arabia on Friday and his eighth in the car category.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini driver, nicknamed “Mr Dakar” for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991.
Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, won the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah.
Read more: Saudi Arabia releases special issue Dakar Rally stamp
The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.
Also Read
- Al-Attiyah cuts 3min off Peterhansel’s lead in Dakar Rally
- Peterhansel retains lead as Sainz takes stage win in Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally
- Toby Price takes halfway lead in Saudi Arabia's Dakar Rally motorcycle race
- Peterhansel retains Dakar Rally lead as Qatari Al-Attiyah closes gap
- Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia hosts Dakar Rally in first major motorsport event of 2021