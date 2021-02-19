Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince sponsors world’s most valuable horse race, Saudi Cup 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will sponsor on Saturday the second edition of the Saudi Cup 2021, carrying the highest prize in global horse racing, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.



The world’s leading owners, trainers, jockeys, and their horses will compete for prize money totaling $30.5 million in the championship at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Janadriyah, in the Saudi capital.

The winner will take home $20 million from this year’s field of 77 horses from 13 countries.



Some of the top horses participating this year include Maximum Security, Mucho Gusto, and Midnight Bisou, along with top trainers Bob Baffert and Steven Asmussen from the United States and Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Mushrif, among others.



Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Equestrian Authority and Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said the Crown Prince was keen on making the Kingdom a destination for global sports events, in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030.



Pointing to the number of participants this year, Prince Bandar noted that the Saudi Cup has attracted the attention of fans throughout the world.



King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supported the sports sector in general, and equestrian sports in particular, said Prince Bandar, expressing his thanks and deep appreciation also for the support received by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia from the leadership.

