UAE, Israel rugby teams to play in Dubai friendly match

The UAE’s first national rugby team will play against its Israeli counterpart on March 19 at the Dubai Sports City stadium.

One of the first showdowns between an Emirati and Israeli sports team, the friendly match was organized with the aim of promoting relations between the two countries, which normalized relations for the first time in September 2020.

Israeli cyclists have toured in the UAE, and in December there was an ice hockey match between the Israeli Bat Yam Chiefs and the UAE’s Mighty Camels.

Members of the media have been invited to attend the event, following protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Qais Al Dhalai, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, announced that a virtual press conference will be held in the next few days in order to disclose more details about the event.

