Saudi Arabia wins AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time

Saudi Arabia defeated Uzbekistan on Sunday in the final of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, winning the Kingdom’s first title in the competition.

The Green Falcons won 2-nil after scoring two goals in the second half of the match.

The victory gave Saudi Arabia its first title in the championship. The Kingdom had previously finished as the runner-up in 2013 and 2022.

Saudi Arabia won the 2022 title without conceding a single goal in six matches during this edition of the competition.

