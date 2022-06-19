.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia wins AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time

  • Font
فراس البريكان
Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan.

Saudi Arabia wins AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia defeated Uzbekistan on Sunday in the final of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, winning the Kingdom’s first title in the competition.

The Green Falcons won 2-nil after scoring two goals in the second half of the match.

The victory gave Saudi Arabia its first title in the championship. The Kingdom had previously finished as the runner-up in 2013 and 2022.

Saudi Arabia won the 2022 title without conceding a single goal in six matches during this edition of the competition.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coach Renard signs contract extension with Saudi Arabia national soccer team

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More