Israeli airstrikes target surroundings of Al Shifa and Al Quds hospitals in Gaza

Israeli warplanes bombarded areas near three hospitals in the Gaza Strip early on Monday, Palestinian media reported, but it was not immediately clear whether the hospitals themselves suffered damage.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reports, which said Israel had struck near Gaza City’s Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals and near the Indonesian Hospital, in the enclave’s north.

The director of the Indonesian Hospital told Al Jazeera the Israeli bombardment caused “serious damage and injuries,” without providing details.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries at or near the other two hospitals.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Oct. 14 that Israel had ordered them to evacuate Al-Quds hospital. The group said it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

