.
.
.
.
Language

Former US President Obama’s family dog Bo has died

2021-05-09T091415Z_1744092142_RC29CN90LYIS_RTRMADP_3_PEOPLE-OBAMA-BO
U.S. President Barack Obama runs with his new pet dog Bo, a six-month old male Portuguese water dog, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2009. (Reuters)

Former US President Obama’s family dog Bo has died

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Former US President Barack Obama’s family dog Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog with a mop of black and white fur who became a familiar playful sight around the White House, has died.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Obama announced the death late on Saturday, saying the dog had been “a constant, gentle presence in our lives - happy to see us on our good days, our bad days and everyday in between”.

“We will miss him dearly,” he said on Twitter.

His wife Michelle Obama said in a separate tweet that Bo, 12, had been suffering from cancer.

Bo came to the White House in 2009 soon after the start of Obama’s first term and was joined a few years later by a female of the same breed called Sunny.

Obama, who left office in 2017, praised Bo’s calm demeanor in the White House, saying the dog “had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.”

Read more:

US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’

One of US President Biden’s dogs leaves poo in White House Diplomatic Reception Room

Biden says ‘sweet’ dog Major getting trained after biting incident

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials
Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem
At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters
Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’ Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More