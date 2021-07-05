.
Watch: Joey Chestnut sets record at Fourth of July hotdog eating contest

Reuters

Professional eater Joey Chestnut broke his own hotdog eating record on Sunday as Americans got back outside to mark their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all large July 4th events last year.

After being scaled back in 2020 due to COVID-19, Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Brooklyn's Coney Island once again thrilled crowds when reigning champion Chestnut beat his own world record by downing 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

That was one more than he gobbled last year and marked his 14th win.

Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, US, July 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, US, July 4, 2021. (Reuters)

In the women's contest, it was Michelle Lesco earning the victory after consuming 30 3/4 hotdogs and buns in ten minutes, more than six better than runner-up Sarah Rodriguez.

Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, US, July 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, US, July 4, 2021. (Reuters)



The televised event has become a Fourth of July mainstay in the US and is now in its 105th year.

