Watch: Joey Chestnut sets record at Fourth of July hotdog eating contest

Professional eater Joey Chestnut broke his own hotdog eating record on Sunday as Americans got back outside to mark their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all large July 4th events last year.

After being scaled back in 2020 due to COVID-19, Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Brooklyn's Coney Island once again thrilled crowds when reigning champion Chestnut beat his own world record by downing 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Happy 4th of July!! Im hungry for hot dogs! Hungry for a 14th title! Hungry for the future! Stay happy and hungry! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) July 4, 2021

That was one more than he gobbled last year and marked his 14th win.

In the women's contest, it was Michelle Lesco earning the victory after consuming 30 3/4 hotdogs and buns in ten minutes, more than six better than runner-up Sarah Rodriguez.





The televised event has become a Fourth of July mainstay in the US and is now in its 105th year.

