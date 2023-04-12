Meet Anas al-Kharrat, one of Syria’s youngest Sufi whirling performers

Anas al-Kharrat is a four-year-old Syrian boy and already one of the youngest performers of Sufi whirling in the country.



During the Muslim month of Ramadan, al-Kharrat performs with his father and cousins in front of audiences who love watching him every night during Iftar and Suhoor meals.



Al-Kharrat puts on his uniform and starts turning around with steady feet and perfectly executed Sufi movements to the beats of religious melodies.



When he was younger, al-Kharrat watched his father and uncles move, and when he took his first step, he began to imitate his father.



His father Muayyad would carry him and turn around while holding him until he got used to the movement and found his balance.



Muayyad, who has two sons and two daughters, says he aims at teaching his children to keep the tradition ongoing in the family.



“We preserve this family heritage whether chanting or Sufi whirling and we love to teach it to our children to keep the tradition in the family,” he said.



