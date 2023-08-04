Fighting for peace

Greed, anger, and foolishness – these three poisons create widespread damage to our planet. A handful of people, driven by these very poisons, continue to cause and magnify conflict and destruction, and they are aided by too many who are passive in the face of such destructive power. We are at an inflection point in history, being faced with some of the worst turmoil and greatest challenges since WWII.

The aftermath of a global pandemic followed by one of the “worst natural disasters in a century” – the earthquake in Syria and Turkey in February – has led to a tremendous loss of life. These events were not caused by ill-will, but such disasters become much worse in a world where we do not cooperate to protect human life and dignity. In March 2023, the judges of the International Court of Justice (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, for his war crimes in Ukraine. The invasion of Ukraine has rendered millions homeless, and threatens to destroy an entire nation. In France, the Nahel Merzouk protests have highlighted a dangerous reality of marginalization and discontentment among migrants.

Afghanistan’s Taliban Government continues to enact legislation and policies which curtail the rights of women and hinder them – and the entire nation! – from pursuing a path of growth and learning. The Indian sub-continent is witnessing political instability in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, military rule in Myanmar, and continued shifts in the power dynamics of the whole region. And in too many places around the world, the power of money is used to hide or sugar-coat injustices and human-rights abuse.



Amidst the war, noise, fear, and loss of lives, it is easy to forget the ones who bear the brunt of the hardships caused by conflict entrepreneurs and corruption: the common men and women. There are millions who suffer day in and day out, with little hope of respite.

In such times of seeming hopelessness, we should look to those who have blazed a trail for peace and justice, and who persevered till the very end. These are people who fought for peace with every ounce of their energy, and who did not retreat in the face of fierce oppression, violence, and abuse. They did not deviate from their values at the crucial moments – indeed, they stand as examples to us all at this very moment in history.



Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malala Yousufzai are among those who have some shining characteristics in common: unyielding courage in the face of raging opposition, resilience, perseverance, and the inner motivation to fight for what is right. Are we conscious of how much we can learn from them?



Gandhi, a regular barrister, waged an impossible struggle against the British empire leading to the independence of India in 1947. He did not possess unlimited resources or much political power – but his life was imbued with a desire to fight for justice, which no power or empire could match. Dr. King had a goal, a mission, a dream. He had a purpose which assisted him in his fight and march toward victory despite tremendous obstacles. Nelson Mandela, often referred to as Khulu, possessed hope and vision. He was in prison for 27 years, but his spirit could not be crushed. Nelson Mandela remained hopeful all through his struggles that he could end apartheid and fight for equality for his fellow citizens, ending up as the first President of post-apartheid South Africa. Malala Yousufzai is an epitome of courage. In October 2012, while on a bus in the Swat District of Pakistan after taking an exam, Yousafzai and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman in an assassination attempt because of her activism. She was hit in the head with a bullet and remained unconscious and in critical condition before recovering. She eventually became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of 17.



In today’s world, as our challenges appear increasingly difficult, and the future to many seems bleak, we must not forget that as human brings, each and every one of us has the potential to fight for justice and goodness, in the face of wars, earthquakes, injustice, or discrimination. The crucial question is: Who are our examples, the ones we look up to? From whom do we learn? In short: Who do we want to be?

The answer should not lie among those who crave power and encourage conflict, and who cause terrible destruction and suffering, but among those who with resilience and hope have stood up for human dignity, justice, and peace. It is up to us to choose.

