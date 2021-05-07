.
Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Kabul. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally.

Khan, invited by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest, Saudi state media SPA said.

Prior to Khan’s arrival, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi and spoke to Mohammed bin Salman early on Friday, Pakistan’s military said in a statement.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defense, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the statement said.

