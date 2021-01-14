.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Moscow for official visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Moscow on to discuss bilateral relations with his Russian counterpart. (Via @KSAMOFA Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Moscow on to discuss bilateral relations with his Russian counterpart. (Via @KSAMOFA Twitter)

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Moscow for official visit

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Moscow on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations with his Russian counterpart, according to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds an official session of talks with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed bilateral relations and joint coordination on a number of issues of common interest,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The two foreign ministers also held a joint press conference.

Prince Faisal said “we look forward to making use of this [Saudi-Russian] relationship to coordinate positions and serve the common interests of the two countries.”

“We discussed extensively ways to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, the most important of which are investment, development and exchange of technical expertise based on the historic visit of King Salman to Russia and President Putin’s visit to the Kingdom,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister said one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is the “cooperation under the umbrella of OPEC +, which contributed to energy stability during the difficult period of the year 2020 – which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” adding that this cooperation also contributed to protecting the global economic system.

Prince Faisal denounced Iran’s “interventions” in the Middle East region.

The Saudi minister said that Iran’s proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria, adding that the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen is obstructing peace efforts in that country.

Read more: Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Sudan for official visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More