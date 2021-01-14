Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Moscow for official visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Moscow on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations with his Russian counterpart, according to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

“Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds an official session of talks with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed bilateral relations and joint coordination on a number of issues of common interest,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The two foreign ministers also held a joint press conference.

Prince Faisal said “we look forward to making use of this [Saudi-Russian] relationship to coordinate positions and serve the common interests of the two countries.”

“We discussed extensively ways to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, the most important of which are investment, development and exchange of technical expertise based on the historic visit of King Salman to Russia and President Putin’s visit to the Kingdom,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister said one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is the “cooperation under the umbrella of OPEC +, which contributed to energy stability during the difficult period of the year 2020 – which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” adding that this cooperation also contributed to protecting the global economic system.

Prince Faisal denounced Iran’s “interventions” in the Middle East region.

The Saudi minister said that Iran’s proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria, adding that the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen is obstructing peace efforts in that country.

