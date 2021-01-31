Saudi Arabia will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to economy

Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.

The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.

This will help calculate tourism’s share of gross domestic product and establish growth rates for activities within the sector, the General Authority for Statistics said.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund announced it had formed a company, called Cruise Saudi, to develop a local cruise industry as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman tries to turn the Kingdom into a global tourism destination.

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority announced in December 2020 the launch of the Saudi ‘Arabian Winter’ season designed to attract visitors to more than 17 destinations across the Kingdom.

The campaign will run from 10 December 2020 until the end of March 2021.

