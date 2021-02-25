.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 12, 2020, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a video meeting with the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent surgery Wednesday to treat appendicitis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the SPA, the laparoscopic surgery, which was performed at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, was successful.

The crown prince has since been discharged from the hospital.

