Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia March 25, 2018. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting civilian areas in the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The Houthi ballistic missile attack is the third attack in 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted a second attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia just hours after it had destroyed a drone that was launched by the group towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait.

