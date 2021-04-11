Houthis target Saudi Arabia’s with explosive drone

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed group launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan.

The failed attack on Jazan came after the coalition destroyed another Houthi drone that was heading for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime, al-Maliki said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to al-Maliki.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.