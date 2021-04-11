.
.
.
.
Language

Houthis target Saudi Arabia’s with explosive drone

Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Houthis target Saudi Arabia’s with explosive drone

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed group launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The failed attack on Jazan came after the coalition destroyed another Houthi drone that was heading for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace Gulf Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace

The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime, al-Maliki said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to al-Maliki.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
Battles between Yemeni forces, Iran-backed Houthis rage in Marib Battles between Yemeni forces, Iran-backed Houthis rage in Marib
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace
Famous Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient Pharaonic city Famous Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient Pharaonic city
Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More