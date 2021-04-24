.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia to join new ‘Net Zero Producers Forum’ on climate change

A campaign to afforest the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve in Saudi Arabia was launched, planting 100,000 trees in its first phase, in line with the Kingdom’s Green Initiative. (Supplied)
A campaign to afforest the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve in Saudi Arabia was launched, planting 100,000 trees in its first phase, in line with the Kingdom’s Green Initiative. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia to join new ‘Net Zero Producers Forum’ on climate change

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will join the United States, Canada, Norway, and Qatar in forming a new platform for oil and gas producers to discuss how they can support the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, will be part of the new “Net Zero Producers Forum,” which will discuss ways to achieve net zero carbon emission targets to limit global warming.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Gulf Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative

A Ministry of Energy source said Saudi Arabia is committed to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said in the past the kingdom aims to reduce its carbon emissions by generating 50 percent of the country’s energy from renewables by 2030.

US President Joe Biden unveiled plans to cut emissions by 50 percent-52 percent from 2005 levels at the start of a two-day climate summit kicked off on Earth Day and attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries including big emitters China, India and Russia.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More