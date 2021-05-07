.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome

Iran saudi arab flags
Iran and Saudi Arabia flags. (Supplied)

Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions but that it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see “verifiable deeds”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comments by Ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at the ministry, were the first public confirmation from Riyadh that the rivals were holding direct talks.

“We hope they prove successful, but it is too early, and premature, to reach any definitive conclusions,” Krimly told Reuters.

Read more:

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties

Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust

Gulf states and Iran should agree on format for dialogue: Qatari FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates
India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More