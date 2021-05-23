.
.
.
.
Language

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference COP 28

Sun sets behind the city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP)
Sun sets behind the city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP)

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference COP 28

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in 2023, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UAE exports oil and hosts the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) headquarters.

“The UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation that makes it an ideal convener for COP 28,” Sheikh Abdullah was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM.

“The UAE has invested around $17 billion in commercial renewable energy projects on six continents and provided over $1 billion of grants and soft loans for renewable energy power plants.” The British government will host the next summit, COP 26, in Glasgow in November.

Read more:

Barakah is key component of UAE efforts to tackle climate change: UAE ambassador

Nuclear energy: Why the Arab world should lead in delivering clean energy

TAQA in talks to buy power plants in Abu Dhabi, plans green bonds in 2022, says CFO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More