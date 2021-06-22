Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests

Dubai on Tuesday opened one of the world’s largest and most modern in-house airport lab to process COVID-19 PCR tests at the Dubai International (DXB) Airport. The move is part of Dubai’s efforts to further enhance safe international travel while accelerating the recovery of the travel sector.

The outcome of a close cooperation between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Pure Health, the state-of-the-art laboratory was inaugurated by Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports.

Located close to Terminal 2, the 20,000 square-foot laboratory is a dedicated facility for round the clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at DXB.

The lab can process up to 100,000 samples every day and provide reliable results within a few hours. It is equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms and is linked to government reporting platforms ensuring secure and easy sharing of information between health and regulatory authorities and airlines.

The launch follows the announcement of the reopening of Terminal 1 and Concourse D after 15-months.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The drastic change in travel norms and the introduction of travel protocols including PCR testing have changed the airport experience of travelers around the world.”

“As the world's busiest international hub preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond, we were keen to make sure that the airport journey is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols. The lab's quick turnaround for processing test results will go a long way in helping us deliver a service experience the world expects from Dubai,” he added.

For his part, Awad Saghir al-Ketbi, Director General of the DHA, stressed that the laboratory’s capabilities will greatly help reduce waiting times for passengers arriving into Dubai and enable the effective implementation of relevant preventive and safety procedures.

