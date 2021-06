Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi headed on Saturday evening to the US for his usual, periodic medical checkups, the state news agency (SABA) reported.

Hadi has been to the US for checkups and treatments in 2020 and 2019 and has been treated for a heart condition since 2011.

