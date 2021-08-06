Houthi militants attack academic at Ibb University

Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked an academic at Ibb University as part of a series of escalating Houthi attacks against academics in Yemen, according to December 2 news agency.

The news agency added that armed Houthi militiamen attacked the professor of environment and natural resources at Ibb University, Dr. Abdullah al-Thibani, with his son in a neighborhood in Jabal Ruby area in the city of Ibb.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sources indicated that a minor dispute arose between the doctor and one of the Houthi militiamen in the neighborhood, prompting the Houthis to form a gang led by Mohammed al-Noaman to pursue and attack the doctor.

Yemen’s government has sought to secure the provinces around al-Bayda and weaken the Iran-backed group in the past weeks as the Houthis attacks on Marib and al-Jawf continue.

The Houthis also continue to violate the Stockholm Agreement by planning hostile attacks from the Hodeidah governorate, which is currently under their control, the statement added.

The Stockholm Agreement, which was signed by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis in December 2018, called for the withdrawal of troops on both sides from the major port city of Hodeidah.

The move was supposed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Yemenis suffering from famine. However, the Houthis continue fail to uphold their end of the agreement on the pullout.

Read more:

Iran swears in new president Ebrahim Raisi amid regional tension

G7 rebukes Iran for threatening international peace and security after ship attack

Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group