.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi FM welcomes Grundberg appointment as UN envoy for Yemen

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi FM welcomes Grundberg appointment as UN envoy for Yemen

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan welcomed on Saturday the appointment of Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as the new UN envoy for Yemen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a tweet, the foreign minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s continued support in efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Saudi Arabia “The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said in a tweet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday named Grundberg as his new Yemen envoy after a delay of several weeks as China considered whether to approve the appointment, which needed consensus Security Council agreement.

The 15-member council approved Grundberg this week as a replacement for Martin Griffiths, who became the UN aid chief last month after trying to mediate an end to the conflict in Yemen for the past three years.

With Reuters

Read more:

UN taps veteran Swedish diplomat to be new Yemen envoy

Houthi militants attack academic at Ibb University

Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study
S. Korea nurse suffers paralysis after AstraZeneca vaccine to be compensated S. Korea nurse suffers paralysis after AstraZeneca vaccine to be compensated
Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile
Drones used in attack on Israeli-managed ship were produced in Iran: US CENTCOM Drones used in attack on Israeli-managed ship were produced in Iran: US CENTCOM
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More