.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Huge blaze breaks out in plastics factory in Dubai's Jebel Ali

  • Font
Fire at Jebel Ali Plastic Factory on Wednesday Aug 11, 2021. (Screengrab)
Fire at Jebel Ali Plastic Factory on Wednesday Aug 11, 2021. (Screengrab)

Huge blaze breaks out in plastics factory in Dubai's Jebel Ali

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya Engligh

Published: Updated:

Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a factory in Dubai’s Jebel Area on Wednesday, according to officials in the United Arab Emirates.

Firefighters and ambulances were seen rushing to the spot, according to eyewitnesses.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dubai Media Office said no injuries had been reported and that the fire has now been extinuished.

"The Dubai Civil Defence team has successfully extinguished the fire at the plastic factory in Jebel Ali; the heavy smoke seen at the site is due to the nature of the plastic material,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

The blaze comes a month after an inferno on a ship anchored at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port.

In July, authorities reported an explosion onboard acontainer vessel that had flammable materials, marking one of the biggest explosions reported in the United Arab Emirates in years.

Read more:

Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port fire: A timeline of explosions in the UAE

Extensive investigation underway in Dubai to find cause of Jebel Ali Port fire

Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More