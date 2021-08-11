Huge blaze breaks out in plastics factory in Dubai's Jebel Ali

Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a factory in Dubai’s Jebel Area on Wednesday, according to officials in the United Arab Emirates.

Firefighters and ambulances were seen rushing to the spot, according to eyewitnesses.

Dubai Media Office said no injuries had been reported and that the fire has now been extinuished.

"The Dubai Civil Defence team has successfully extinguished the fire at the plastic factory in Jebel Ali; the heavy smoke seen at the site is due to the nature of the plastic material,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

The Dubai Civil Defence team has successfully extinguished the fire at the plastic factory in Jebel Ali; the heavy smoke seen at the site is due to the nature of the plastic material. pic.twitter.com/gDTRpLY8SR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021

The blaze comes a month after an inferno on a ship anchored at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port.

In July, authorities reported an explosion onboard acontainer vessel that had flammable materials, marking one of the biggest explosions reported in the United Arab Emirates in years.

