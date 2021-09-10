Bahrain’s Gulf Air launches direct flights with Israel’s Tel Aviv on September 30

Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf air, will launch direct flights to Tel Aviv, Israel for the first time from September 30, the airline said on Thursday.

There will be two flights per week for the new route.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airline said the move comes as part of the “political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed last year between the two countries.”

Bahrain signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, agreeing to normalize relations with Israel last year.

The Gulf country had named its ambassador to Israel in March and Israel named its first ambassador to Bahrain at the beginning of this month.

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries to have normalized relations with Israel alongside the UAE, Sudan and Morocco.

Read more:

Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain after normalizing relations

Bahrain, Israel sign 7 MoUs in various fields including trade and security

Bahrain in touch with Israel’s new government to learn about peace policy: Minister