Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model

Saudi Arabia on Thursday showcased a model of its state-of-the-art venue that will be used next year to host the inaugural World Defense Show.

The model, which was seen at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London, showed the centerpiece of the venue, a 2.7-kilometer-long and 50-meter-wide runway where live demonstrations of airpower will fly over static aircraft and land equipment displays.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Located near Riyadh, the venue will span 800,000 square meters and is expected to host tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe.

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place from March 6-9, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Thursday’s display also showed how the venue features design elements inspired by traditional Saudi architectural style.

“We started from a blank slate when designing the venue, so everything is completely purpose-built in line with the requirements of a modern defense event,” CEO of the World Defense Show, Shaun Ormrod, said.

“Ultimately, this will enable exhibitors to fully demonstrate the capabilities of a wide range of products providing a real immersive experience for visitors of the show,” he added.

“As you would expect, our venue will also deliver key networking areas, on-the-floor conference spaces and hospitality to entertain, connect and unlock business leads and opportunities.”

Read more: More than 100 Saudi firms to participate in Kingdom's first World Defense Show