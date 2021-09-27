Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods

Virgin Hyperloop is set to showcase a full-scale hyperloop cargo pod at Expo 2020 Dubai to give a sneak preview of plans for a transportation system it says will allow passengers to travel in a high-speed pod in a near-vacuum tube.

The company claims the system will “set the standard for 21st century travel” and allow people to travel between cities within minutes.

The cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod will be on show at DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop said. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionize the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”

Upon arrival to the FLOW pavilion, visitors will see a full-scale commercial cargo pod replica, which measures nearly 10 meters long.

Once in the pavilion, guests will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod complete with production intent finishes to see what a future journey on hyperloop will feel like. Surrounding the pod, visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos, and models.

CEO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop Josh Giegel said: “World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations for centuries, so we are honored to showcase hyperloop technology on this global stage with DP World,” said. “I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond.”

Virgin Hyperloop claims to be the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology with passengers, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.

On its website, Virgin Hyperloop states that traveling on a hyperloop will be “as safe as riding an elevator,” adding that the company “successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes.”

It also said, “the company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades.”

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and will see millions of visitors join in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

