.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE archeologists discover rare centuries-old coins from Abbasid Dynasty

  • Font
A local team from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority has discovered several old Islamic coins in the central region of Sharjah, consisting of rare silver dirhams dating back to the Abbasid Dynasty. (Supplied: WAM)
A local team from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority has discovered several old Islamic coins in the central region of Sharjah, consisting of rare silver dirhams dating back to the Abbasid Dynasty. (Supplied: WAM)

UAE archeologists discover rare centuries-old coins from Abbasid Dynasty

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Archeologists in the United Arab Emirates have discovered several old Islamic coins in the central region of Sharjah, consisting of rare silver dirhams dating back to the Abbasid Dynasty.

The coins bear the iconography of five caliphs from the period, Caliph Abu Jaafar al-Mansour, Caliph Mohamed al-Mahdi, Caliph Haroun al-Rashid, Caliph Mohamed al-Amin and Caliph Abu Jaafar Abdullah al-Maamoun, according to the team of archeologists at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They also include a silver “dirham-link” of Lady Zubaida (Umm Jaafar), the wife of Haroun al-Rashid. A copper Abbasid fils was also found, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Dr Sabah Aboud Jasim, director-general of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said that the discovery confirms the early presence of the Abbasid Dynasty in the region, noting that some coins were found in an Abbasid-style pottery jar dating back to the 9th-10th Century AD.

The coins were minted in several geographical and administrative areas, during the years 154-199 of the Hijri period, AH, (late 8th to early 9th Century AD).

The discovery documents a pivotal period in the history of Sharjah and the UAE during the Abbasid Dynasty, highlighting the commercial activity that took place in the UAE and in Sharjah’s central region.

The coins, which traveled along several key trade routes to the Arabian Gulf and the UAE, confirm that the region was an important trading center during that period.

Read more:

Archeologists unearth rare, ancient gold coins in Jerusalem’s old city

Saudi announces new discoveries in Tabuk region dating 85,000 years

Early Islamic gold coins unearthed in Israeli dig

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Top Content
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’ UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’
Sharjah Airport launches new distinctive sonic branding Sharjah Airport launches new distinctive sonic branding
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More