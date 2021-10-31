UAE tops ranking for women’s safety, Afghanistan lowest on list: Georgetown index

The United Arab Emirates topped the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Index 2021 for women’s safety in a report published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS), while Afghanistan had the lowest score.

In the ‘Perception of Community Safety’ category, the UAE had the best country score this year at 98.5 percent.

The worst country score went out to Afghanistan at 9.8 percent. The global average was 61.9 percent.

The WPS Index says security and safety in the community affect women’s mobility and opportunities outside the home.

. @giwps & @prioGPS released the 2021-22 Women, Peace & Security Index, which includes rankings for 170 countries on the status of women and subnational data for Afghanistan, Pakistan & the US. Learn more here: https://t.co/2CFXTj1Kqp pic.twitter.com/BgGzDJeXIF — Open Data Watch (@OpenDataWatch) October 20, 2021

“Our Index captures the percentage of women ages 15 years and older who report that they “feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live,” the index added.

According to the report, one in three women globally has experienced violence at home, with the rate rising as high as 78 percent in one country.

The WPS Index is a “comprehensive measure of women’s wellbeing spanning three dimensions: inclusion (economic, social, political); justice (formal laws and informal discrimination); and security (at the family, community, and societal levels),” according to GIWPS.

The data shown on the index are based on official sources, including national statistical offices, UN organizations, other known international sources.

