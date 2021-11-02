.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

  • Font
Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills
File photo of pills seized by the authorities in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Crime

Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have foiled a plot to smuggle 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden in spice containers into the Kingdom.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two Syrian residents who were the intended recipients of the drugs were arrested in Jeddah, a spokesman from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday.

Initial legal measures have been taken against the men, who have been referred to the public prosecution.

The operation to smuggle drugs through Jeddah Islamic Port was curtailed in cooperation with Kuwait’s anti-narcotics agency, the statement said.

Last week, authorities cracked down on an attempt to smuggle more than five million amphetamine pills hidden in a container of grapes.

Less than one week prior, a shipment of 53,792 kilograms of hashish stashed inside the cavities of a vehicle was seized by police.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 5 mln amphetamine pills hidden in grapes

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Top Content
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors
‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak ‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM
Expo 2020 Dubai hails first month ‘a huge success’, with 2.35 million visits Expo 2020 Dubai hails first month ‘a huge success’, with 2.35 million visits
At least six dead in Nigeria highrise collapse: Officials At least six dead in Nigeria highrise collapse: Officials
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More