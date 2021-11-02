Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have foiled a plot to smuggle 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden in spice containers into the Kingdom.

Two Syrian residents who were the intended recipients of the drugs were arrested in Jeddah, a spokesman from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday.

Initial legal measures have been taken against the men, who have been referred to the public prosecution.

The operation to smuggle drugs through Jeddah Islamic Port was curtailed in cooperation with Kuwait’s anti-narcotics agency, the statement said.

Last week, authorities cracked down on an attempt to smuggle more than five million amphetamine pills hidden in a container of grapes.

Less than one week prior, a shipment of 53,792 kilograms of hashish stashed inside the cavities of a vehicle was seized by police.

