Emirates airline narrows loss to $1.6 billion

A picture take on September 14, 2017 shows an Airbus A380 of Emirates landing at the tarmac at Dubai's International Airport. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Emirates airline on Wednesday reported a narrower first-half loss, helped by an increase in passenger travel and strong demand in its air freight business.

Dubai’s Emirates, which does not have a domestic market, lost $1.6 billion in the April to September period, compared with a $3.4 billion loss in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 86 percent to $5.9 billion, with the airline carrying 6.1 million passengers, up from 1.5 million in the same period last year.

