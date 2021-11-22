GCC: New Unified Military Command headquarters in Riyadh a ‘message of determination’

The Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed that its new headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, sends “a message of determination to protect the achievements of the GCC states.”

The defense ministers of the GCC countries held their eighteenth meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, headed by Lieutenant-General Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi, Minister of Defense Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the head of the meeting.

The Supreme Council of Leaders of the Gulf states, in its last session, had agreed to amend Article VI of the joint defense agreement by changing the name of the “Joint Peninsula Shield Forces” command to the “Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

The Supreme Council also approved the decisions of the Joint Defense Council at its seventeenth session, regarding the areas of military integration among the GCC states and affirmed support for joint military integration efforts to achieve collective security for the GCC states.

