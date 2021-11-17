Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’

Senior US and Gulf officials met in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the “aggressive and dangerous Iranian policies,” according to a joint statement released.

“The US and GCC member states condemned a range of aggressive and dangerous Iranian policies, including the proliferation and direct use of advanced ballistic missiles and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS),” the statement read.

Biden administration officials have been meeting with their Gulf counterparts on the sidelines of indirect negotiations with Iran to resume the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

Iran’s nuclear activities were discussed, and all sides agreed that the nuclear program had become a grave concern.

“Iran has taken steps for which it has no civilian need, but that would be important to a nuclear weapons program,” the statement read, while the working group called on Tehran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

While the sides agreed that diplomatic efforts to reach a deal were in the best interest of the region, “US and GCC member states stressed that these diplomatic efforts will not succeed if Iran continues to provoke a nuclear crisis.”

The US and GCC member states affirmed that deeper economic ties after lifting US sanctions under the JCPOA were in their mutual interests.

“All participants urged the new Iranian Administration to seize the current diplomatic opportunity to prevent conflict and crisis and create the basis for enhanced regional security and prosperity.”

Other topics discussed included the situation in Iraq and Yemen. They said that Iran’s support for armed militias in the region and its ballistic missile program was a “clear threat” to regional security and stability.

More meetings will be held in the near future to follow up on the issues discussed.

