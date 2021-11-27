UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes

The United Arab Emirates has officially approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, with over 40 laws included among the draft of new laws and legislative amendments, according to an official announcement.

The draft of legislative reforms came during the "Year of the 50th" and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country’s future aspirations, read a report of the approved changes by state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The amendments aim to develop the legislative structure in various sectors, including investment, trade and industry, as well as commercial company, regulation and protection of industrial property, copyright, trademarks, commercial register, electronic transactions, trust services, factoring, and residency, in addition to laws related to society and personal security including as the Crime and Punishment Law, the Online Security Law, and a laws regulating the production, sale and use of narcotics and psychotropic substances,” WAM reported.

The new legislative changes came after intensive coordination at both the local and federal levels, where teams comprising 540 specialists and experts from 50 federal and local authorities have worked together over the past five months in consultation with over 100 private sector organizations in order to reflect global best practice in the new legal provisions.

Read more:

New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights

UAE president issues decree to adopt country’s ten principles for next 50 years

Abu Dhabi sets up dual English-Arabic language family court for non-Muslims