UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has officially approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, with over 40 laws included among the draft of new laws and legislative amendments, according to an official announcement.

The draft of legislative reforms came during the "Year of the 50th" and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country’s future aspirations, read a report of the approved changes by state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The amendments aim to develop the legislative structure in various sectors, including investment, trade and industry, as well as commercial company, regulation and protection of industrial property, copyright, trademarks, commercial register, electronic transactions, trust services, factoring, and residency, in addition to laws related to society and personal security including as the Crime and Punishment Law, the Online Security Law, and a laws regulating the production, sale and use of narcotics and psychotropic substances,” WAM reported.

The new legislative changes came after intensive coordination at both the local and federal levels, where teams comprising 540 specialists and experts from 50 federal and local authorities have worked together over the past five months in consultation with over 100 private sector organizations in order to reflect global best practice in the new legal provisions.

