Saudi Crown Prince to start tour of Gulf states

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually attends the G20 Summit. (SPA)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will embark on a tour of neighboring Gulf states starting with Oman on Monday, Al Arabiya reported.

The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

The Crown Prince will visit neighboring countries following French President Emmanuel Macron’s tour of the Gulf, which concluded on Saturday.

Oman’s Royal Court welcomed the visit, noting the “extended historical relations that link the Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” and the “bonds of affection, love and ties of kinship that unite the peoples of the two countries,” in a statement carried by the official Oman News Agency.

