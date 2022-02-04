Dubai to switch upcoming coal-powered plant to natural gas in sustainability push

A planned $3.4 billion coal-fired power plant in Dubai instead will be converted to use natural gas, the emirate announced, amid the United Arab Emirates’ wider pledge to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The announcement Thursday came in a statement quoting Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and CEO of the group owning the long-haul carrier Emirates.

The statement offered no details on how much the conversion would cost, nor how that would affect the plant’s planned time to come online.

The plant also will include a desalination plant to provide the water needed to green its desert dunes.

The Hassyan power plant near Dubai’s border with Abu Dhabi is being built in part by China, which describes the plant as a “major engineering project of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

China had anticipated that the plant, which has General Electric Co. involved in its construction, will meet 20 percent of Dubai’s electrical demand.

